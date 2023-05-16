Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,054.70

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.36 million and $27,054.70 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,082,578,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,738,823 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,082,505,194 with 1,792,665,885 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03969015 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,911.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

