WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Buys $109,760.00 in Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WW International Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,740,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

