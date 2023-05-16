Xcel Brands (XELB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Xcel Brands to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.1 %
XELB opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Xcel Brands
XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.
