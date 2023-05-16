Xcel Brands (XELB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Xcel Brands to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.1 %

XELB opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Featured Stories

