XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CIO Bradley Sitko Purchases 1,500 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko bought 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $234.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.84.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 306.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 104.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,633,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,708,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

