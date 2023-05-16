XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) CIO Bradley Sitko Buys 2,000 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 2,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XOMA alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 2,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

About XOMA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.