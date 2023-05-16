Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 60,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 245,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Youdao Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $651.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Youdao by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

