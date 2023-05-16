Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

