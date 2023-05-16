Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

