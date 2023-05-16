ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 13,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 294% compared to the average daily volume of 3,461 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of ZI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

