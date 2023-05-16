Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 79,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 643,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Zymeworks Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $598.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Insider Activity

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

