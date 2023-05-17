1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 72.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 628,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,782 shares during the period. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 748,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,021. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.