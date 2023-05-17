1,223 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 4.2 %

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.43. The company had a trading volume of 82,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.79 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

About RenaissanceRe



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

