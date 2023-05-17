13,433 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 467,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 28.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,689,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.24.

argenx Trading Down 0.1 %

ARGX opened at $405.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.06. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $302.24 and a 12 month high of $409.52.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.