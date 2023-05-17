1,624 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,182,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.40. 367,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.