18,600 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 1.3% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.62. 602,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

