19,179 Shares in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Bought by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHT. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHT stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Pioneer High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

