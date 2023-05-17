23,000 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Lincoln National comprises about 0.5% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 1,306,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.