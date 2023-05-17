271 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Purchased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,966,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

