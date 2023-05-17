3,060 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

