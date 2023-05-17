3,714 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

