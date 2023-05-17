3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp grew its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Price Performance

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.