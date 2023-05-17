404 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after purchasing an additional 776,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.76. 257,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

