4,551 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $82.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

