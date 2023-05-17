5,925 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

