5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.47. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 169,611 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNP. Cormark cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.01. The company has a market cap of C$296.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$82.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1617063 EPS for the current year.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$263,781.00. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.