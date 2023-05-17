6,300 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 66.3% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,845,000 after purchasing an additional 526,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.78 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

