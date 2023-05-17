6,785 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. 231,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,037. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

