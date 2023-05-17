7,550 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 243,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,685,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,829,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

