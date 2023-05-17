7Pixels (7PXS) Price Tops $2.13 on Major Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00007875 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $34.56 million and approximately $8,822.20 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.137834 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,614.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

