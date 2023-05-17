884 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 884 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The company has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,832 shares of company stock worth $3,543,560. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

