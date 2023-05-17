900 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.64. 679,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $278.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

