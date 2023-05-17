90,929 Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Acquired by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of DFNM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. 8,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,928. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

