9,300 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.