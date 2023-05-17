9,876 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $2,148,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $6,376,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,471,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

