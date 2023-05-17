AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 50,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,592. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

