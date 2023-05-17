Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASGI opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.