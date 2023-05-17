abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239,601 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.30% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $60,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,088,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

