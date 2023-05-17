abrdn plc Has $53.08 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,720 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.49% of Paylocity worth $53,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Performance

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,939. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.