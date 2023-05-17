abrdn plc Has $56.67 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,789 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $56,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,102,000 after acquiring an additional 183,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

