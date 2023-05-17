abrdn plc Has $71.33 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,712 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.35% of CyberArk Software worth $71,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.6 %

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.16. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.