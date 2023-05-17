abrdn plc Has $74.99 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $74,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

