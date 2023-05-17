abrdn plc Purchases 70,694 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,694 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.23% of Kellogg worth $54,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

