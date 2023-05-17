abrdn plc Takes $78.56 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 652,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,832 shares of company stock worth $3,543,560. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

