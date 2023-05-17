abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.41% of Globant worth $99,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Globant by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 282,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 133,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.