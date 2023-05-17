Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 12375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Acelyrin news, major shareholder Biopartners Fund Ii Westlake bought 1,250,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,790,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,233,122. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,316,556 shares of company stock worth $23,698,008 in the last quarter.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

