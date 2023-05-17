ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,818,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,562,183 shares of company stock valued at $80,289,983. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

