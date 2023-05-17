Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 327,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,173,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,890,000 after buying an additional 403,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AGRO. HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

