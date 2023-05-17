Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.51 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.18) on Wednesday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 318.50 ($3.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £551.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,822.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMS. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.71) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.88) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

