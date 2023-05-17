Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.21

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.21 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,502,125 shares trading hands.

Advanced Oncotherapy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.31 million, a PE ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.