Advisory Services & Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

